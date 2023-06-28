Fourth of July Party Essentials

Lifestyle Expert, Bethany Braun-Silva, joined Inside South Florida to share how you can make 4th of July 2023 the best one yet.

“Mighty Sesame is the hugely popular maker of all-natural high quality squeezed and serve organic tahini,” says Braun-Silva. “It’s made with the highest quality sesame seeds that are sustainably sourced.”

A tasty fruit-filled natural drink can provide the perfect cool down for an outdoor holiday celebration.

“Wonder Melon has the sweetness and nutritional value of watermelons,” says Braun-Silva. “It is organic, all-natural and has no added sugars.”

Having a great repellent on hand can help you prevent pesky critters from spoiling your time outdoors.

“As you're thinking about what to buy for your party or vacation, add Off Clean Feel to your list for protection from mosquitoes, ticks and biting flies,” says Braun-Silva.

If your allergies stop you from enjoying the world around you, Nasal Guard Airborne Particle Blocker may be your saving grace.

“It is the first and only topical gel that prevents airborne particles from entering the nose,” says Braun-Silva.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Wonder Melon, Mighty Sesame, Nasalguard and OFF!®