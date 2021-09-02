Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

FPl's newest money-saving offer is something to sing about

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:32 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 11:32:37-04

This summer, Florida Power and Light is launching its “Savings to Sing About Trivia Game,” where customers can test their energy-saving skills, learn more about the FPL energy manager, and win prizes. To talk all about this is FPL spokesperson, Barbara Thompson.

Users will have fun while learning about ways to conserve energy in this celebrity-filled trivia game. Players earn points to win real prizes like gift cards and smart thermostats. FPL has partnered with Cameo to bring celebrities like Chaka Khan, and Kenny G.

Barbara played the game herself and she says there are some tough questions throughout that will teach you a thing or two. Take your chances and play the game at https://fplsingyoursavings.com/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors