FPl's newest money-saving offer is something to sing about

This summer, Florida Power and Light is launching its “Savings to Sing About Trivia Game,” where customers can test their energy-saving skills, learn more about the FPL energy manager, and win prizes. To talk all about this is FPL spokesperson, Barbara Thompson.

Users will have fun while learning about ways to conserve energy in this celebrity-filled trivia game. Players earn points to win real prizes like gift cards and smart thermostats. FPL has partnered with Cameo to bring celebrities like Chaka Khan, and Kenny G.

Barbara played the game herself and she says there are some tough questions throughout that will teach you a thing or two. Take your chances and play the game at https://fplsingyoursavings.com/