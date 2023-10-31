FPL’s Virtual ‘House of Savings’ is Cutting your Energy Costs

FPL Spokesperson, Bianca Soriano, joined Inside South Florida to discuss how FPL's House of Savings, utilizing augmented reality technology, helps customers reduce their monthly energy bills.

“The FPL House of Savings has been revamped this year,” says Soriano. “It's an augmented reality experience that's now also a virtual reality experience. So, you can put on a headset and walk through a virtual home and find some easter eggs in the form of questions to help you learn how to save in different rooms in a house.”

For more information, visit FPL.com/WaysToSave

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Florida Power and Light.