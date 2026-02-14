95-year-old Florida Panthers employee shares life advice after 20 years of dedication

At 95 years young, Patricia Guzzan has become a beloved fixture at the Florida Panthers’ home arena, not just as a devoted supporter, but as a longtime game-day employee who has worked with the organization for nearly two decades.

Patricia considers the Panthers organization her “second home” and credits the warm treatment she receives from staff and fans as the reason she continues showing up season after season.

“I love it. This is my second home,” Patricia said. “I love the people who come in. They treat me like royalty.”

Over the years, Patricia has become part of the fabric of the arena. Fellow employees know her by name, and fans recognize her from her regular game-day presence.

Her dedication to the team has not gone unnoticed by the organization. For her birthday this year, the Panthers surprised Patricia by bringing her into the players’ tunnel, where she got to high-five players and meet Carter Verhaeghe.

“I would have liked to have met all of them, but I’m not greedy. I was happy with one,” Patricia joked about the special birthday experience.

Beyond her connection to the team, Patricia has formed meaningful relationships with fans who have embraced her as family. She said three families regularly take her out to dinner, with one family even including her in their Thanksgiving celebration.

“One family took me out for Thanksgiving. They treat me as if I were their grandmother,” Patricia said.

After nearly 20 years working games, Patricia has become a recognizable face at the arena, with strangers often waving to her as they pass by.

“So many people that I don’t even know come in, and they wave to me. And I don’t even know who they are, but they see me sitting there, and they just wave. It’s a lovely feeling,” Patricia said.

When asked for life advice, Patricia offered simple but profound wisdom gained from nearly a century of experience.

“Just be happy. Don’t argue with your people. Just make loads and loads of friends,” Patricia said.

She also praised her fellow employees and the Panthers staff for creating a genuine family atmosphere.

“All the people that I work with are so good. They’re so lovely. They’re a genuine family,” Patricia said.

To keep up with the Florida Panthers, visit their website at NHL.com/Panthers.