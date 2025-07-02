Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Back-to-Back Glory: South Florida Erupts in Celebration for Panthers’ Stanley Cup Parade

The Florida Panthers have done it again. For the second year in a row, the Cats hoisted the Stanley Cup and South Florida showed up in full force to celebrate a hockey dynasty in the making.

With sunshine, 85-degree weather, and championship energy filling the air, Fort Lauderdale Beach transformed into the epicenter of Panthers pride. From emotional fans to unforgettable player moments, the parade was nothing short of legendary.

To see all the electric moments, heartfelt speeches, and beachside celebrations, watch the full segment now, and keep up with our Florida Panthers coverage on our social media at @insidesoflo.

