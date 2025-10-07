Can the Panthers Pull Off a Three-Peat? Jessica Blaylock & Steve “Goldie” Goldstein Weigh In

The WSFL Panthers Studio was buzzing as Cameron Dobbs sat down with Scripps Sports’ Jessica Blaylock and Steve “Goldie” Goldstein to talk back-to-back Stanley Cups, locker-room chemistry, and whether the Cats can make history with a third straight championship.

From the emotional parade and off-season celebrations to the returning roster that “just loves playing for each other,” Blaylock and Goldstein say the magic of this team is their selflessness, and a goaltender named Sergei Bobrovsky.

Blaylock shared the players and lines she’s most excited to watch, like Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Brad Marchand, and rising star Mackie Samoskevich, while Goldie teased an emotional story about new backup goalie Daniil Tarasov, whose father once idolized Bobrovsky.

So, can the Panthers go for three? Goldie says yes. “Let’s just do the three.”