Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaSegmentsCats Catch Up

Actions

Can the Panthers Pull Off a Three-Peat? Jessica Blaylock & Steve “Goldie” Goldstein Weigh In

Can the Panthers Pull Off a Three-Peat? Jessica Blaylock & Steve “Goldie” Goldstein Weigh In
Posted

The WSFL Panthers Studio was buzzing as Cameron Dobbs sat down with Scripps Sports’ Jessica Blaylock and Steve “Goldie” Goldstein to talk back-to-back Stanley Cups, locker-room chemistry, and whether the Cats can make history with a third straight championship.

From the emotional parade and off-season celebrations to the returning roster that “just loves playing for each other,” Blaylock and Goldstein say the magic of this team is their selflessness, and a goaltender named Sergei Bobrovsky.

Blaylock shared the players and lines she’s most excited to watch, like Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Brad Marchand, and rising star Mackie Samoskevich, while Goldie teased an emotional story about new backup goalie Daniil Tarasov, whose father once idolized Bobrovsky.

So, can the Panthers go for three? Goldie says yes. “Let’s just do the three.”

Watch the full studio conversation to hear their predictions for the new season. For more information, visit NHL.com/Panthers.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com