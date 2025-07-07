Florida Panthers and Scripps Sports Celebrate Back-to-Back Stanley Cups at Upfront Event

Scripps Sports and the Florida Panthers hosted nearly 200 partners and clients at Amerant Bank Arena to celebrate the team’s second consecutive Stanley Cup and the success of their media partnership.

The event highlighted the Panthers’ growing impact in South Florida and the strength of their broadcast reach—now available in over 90% of local households thanks to Scripps. Speakers praised the collaboration, audience engagement, and the role TV access has played in boosting business and community support.

The message was clear: the Panthers are on top, and the momentum is just getting started.