Florida Panthers celebrate Hispanic heritage with Vamos Gatos night

The Florida Panthers hosted their annual Vamos Gatos night one week ago, celebrating the rich culture of South Florida's Hispanic community while promoting inclusion and diversity in hockey and beyond.

The initiative recognizes the ongoing efforts to make hockey more accessible and welcoming to diverse communities throughout South Florida. The evening featured special activities and recognition for local Hispanic leaders making positive impacts in the region.

Pre-game festivities and fan experience

Outside Amerant Bank Arena, fans enjoyed a pre-game party on Publix Plaza before the game. Every fan in attendance received a Vamos Gatos mini pennant as a keepsake from the special evening.

The team used the occasion to honor Hispanic excellence award winners, recognizing local Hispanic business owners, educators, healthcare workers and activists who are making a positive difference in South Florida.

Community leaders honored

Among the award recipients were several familiar faces from the South Florida community. Alina Hudak, president and CEO of the FIFA World Cup host committee, was recognized for her leadership. Sylvia Quintana from the Broward Behavioral Health Coalition also received honors for her community work.

Former WSFL general manager Andres Chaparro was among the honorees, highlighting the diverse range of Hispanic leaders making impacts across different industries in the region.

The evening showcased the Panthers' commitment to growing the community of hockey fans while incorporating elements of Hispanic heritage into the game day experience.