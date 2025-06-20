Florida Panthers Celebrate Historic Back-to-Back Stanley Cup Victories

The Florida Panthers have done it again. For the second year in a row, the team hoisted the Stanley Cup trophy in front of a roaring hometown crowd, sealing their place in NHL history as back-to-back champions. Emotions ran high as players, coaches, and fans celebrated the culmination of a grueling season filled with adversity, determination, and unwavering belief.

One of the most touching moments came when the team’s captain passed the Cup first to defenseman Nate Schmidt. “I didn’t know I was going to be first,” Schmidt said. “Cap looked at me—you can’t turn down those eyes. That was the best lap I’ve had in my life.”

Describing the victory as the “hardest thing I’ve ever done emotionally and physically,” A.J. Greer added, “We did it. We’re champions. Forever. No one can ever take this away from us.”

Right wing Matthew Tkachuk, now a two-time Cup winner, called the feeling “addictive,” sharing his excitement not just for the win, but for what comes next: “What I’m most excited for is seeing the guys who haven’t won before experience everything that comes with it—the parade, the Cup day in St. Louis, all the moments that come with winning. It’s just so special.”

Carter Verhaeghe echoed the sentiment. “It hasn’t set in yet. I’m just so happy and excited for this group. We worked so hard all year.”

The entire team credited their ability to bounce back quickly from tough games and lean on each other’s experience throughout the season. “There’s a lot of experience in that locker room,” said Sam Bennett. “We handled a lot of adversity really well.”

As for Panthers fans, they weren’t left out of the celebration. Chants of “Bobby! Bobby! Bobby!” rang through the arena, and each player who took the Cup for a victory lap did so with the fans in mind. “It’s a dream come true,” said goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Now, the focus turns to the offseason—cup appearances, fan meet-and-greets, and, of course, the highly anticipated victory parade across South Florida.

But one thing is clear: This Panthers team isn’t just making history. They’re building a legacy.

You can catch more games on the official broadcast home of the Florida Panthers, WSFL-TV, this September.