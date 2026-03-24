Florida Panthers rookie gets quizzed on 90s pop culture ahead of the team's upcoming theme night

The Florida Panthers are hosting a 90s theme night this season — which is a little ironic for some of the team's youngest players who were not even born in the decade.

Inside South Florida sat down with rising stars Mackie Samoskevich to talk about the age gap in the locker room, what he is learning from the veterans, and to put his 90s pop culture knowledge to the test.

Learning from the veterans

Being one of the youngest players on a roster full of established veterans comes with a learning curve, both on and off the ice.

"I definitely learned a lot from them. You know, they all got families and kids, and I'm a little ways away from that right now. But just how good of fathers and how good of husbands they are, I definitely learn a ton from them," Mackie said.

When asked who he looks up to most, the Panthers forward player pointed to one of the team's most beloved leaders.

"I mean, every single one of them. But I think Marchy is one of them right away. How he treats his kids and, you know, he's basically one of them. How he treats everyone around the rink too. He never has a bad day. He gives a lot of energy to you, is how I put it. So yeah, he's definitely a treat to be around," he said.

Mackie added with a laugh: "He treats everyone well around the rink, as long as they're on his team."

Keep up with the Florida Panthers by visiting nhl.com/panthers.

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