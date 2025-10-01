Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaSegmentsCats Catch Up

Actions

Florida Panthers Sound Off Ahead of Season Opener

Florida Panthers Sound Off Ahead of Season Opener
Posted

Inside South Florida sat down with six Florida Panthers stars ahead of their banner-raising season opener: Sam Bennett, Uvis Balinskis, Mackie Samoskevich, Sergei Bobrovsky, Tomas Nosek, and captain Aleksander Barkov.

From predicting who will score the team’s first goal of the season, to calling out who’s most likely to land in the penalty box first, to sharing what it feels like to raise another championship banner, the guys had plenty of fun (and surprising!) answers.

Want to know which teammate they think is most likely to throw down in the opener? Or how it feels to celebrate another Cup run before the puck even drops? Don’t miss the full conversation with your Panthers as they kick off their hunt for a three-peat.

Stay connected with Inside South Florida as we take you along an all-new season of the Florida Panthers. Follow our Instagram at @insidesoflo. For more information on the Panthers, visit NHL.com/Panthers.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com