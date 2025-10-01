Florida Panthers Sound Off Ahead of Season Opener

Inside South Florida sat down with six Florida Panthers stars ahead of their banner-raising season opener: Sam Bennett, Uvis Balinskis, Mackie Samoskevich, Sergei Bobrovsky, Tomas Nosek, and captain Aleksander Barkov.

From predicting who will score the team’s first goal of the season, to calling out who’s most likely to land in the penalty box first, to sharing what it feels like to raise another championship banner, the guys had plenty of fun (and surprising!) answers.

Want to know which teammate they think is most likely to throw down in the opener? Or how it feels to celebrate another Cup run before the puck even drops? Don’t miss the full conversation with your Panthers as they kick off their hunt for a three-peat.