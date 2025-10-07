Florida Panthers Team Up to Give Back: A Veteran’s Home Gets a Much-Needed Makeover

The Florida Panthers are proving once again that their impact extends far beyond the rink. In partnership with South Shore Plumbing and Rebuilding Together Broward, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions stepped in to help Carole Allums, a Navy veteran and longtime Broward resident, repair the leaking pipes in her kitchen, a project she’d been unable to afford for months.

Carole, who comes from a proud line of public servants and veterans, has lived in her home for 27 years. “I can’t afford the price,” she explained. “It’s over $600 or more, so I stopped using my kitchen sink completely.” Thanks to the Panthers’ community initiative, her plumbing issues were repaired. And that wasn’t all.

Alongside the main repair, the team and their partners surprised Carole with additional home improvements, bringing both comfort and relief. “I’m starting to tear up because I’m so happy,” Carole said, visibly moved by the gesture.

The Florida Panthers’ commitment to their fans and community continues to shine, reminding us that championship spirit isn’t just about what happens on the ice, but how you uplift others off it.