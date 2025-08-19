Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaSegmentsCats Catch Up

Actions

Florida Panthers Team Up with Broward County Library to Inspire Young Readers

Florida Panthers Team Up with Broward County Library to Inspire Young Readers
Posted

Kimberly White, Youth Services Coordinator with Broward County Libraries, and former Florida Panthers player Peter Worrell stopped by Inside South Florida to highlight the team’s sixth annual Summer Reading Tour. The program, in partnership with Broward County Library and the Florida Panthers Foundation, brought fun and learning to over 1,400 kids this summer, with interactive activities, book readings, and visits from Stanley C. Panther and Panthers alumni.

Watch the full segment to hear more from Kimberly White and Peter Worrell about this winning collaboration between hockey and literacy. For more information, visit nhl.com/panthers and broward.org/library, or stop by your local Broward County Library branch.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com