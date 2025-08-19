Florida Panthers Team Up with Broward County Library to Inspire Young Readers

Kimberly White, Youth Services Coordinator with Broward County Libraries, and former Florida Panthers player Peter Worrell stopped by Inside South Florida to highlight the team’s sixth annual Summer Reading Tour. The program, in partnership with Broward County Library and the Florida Panthers Foundation, brought fun and learning to over 1,400 kids this summer, with interactive activities, book readings, and visits from Stanley C. Panther and Panthers alumni.

For more information, visit nhl.com/panthers and broward.org/library , or stop by your local Broward County Library branch.