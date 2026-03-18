Florida Panthers' Try Hockey for Free program is bringing kids to the ice at no cost this season

Winning Stanley Cups is one way the Florida Panthers are making history. But off the ice, the organization is building something just as meaningful — a new generation of hockey players right here in South Florida.

The Florida Panthers' Try Hockey for Free program provides a pressure-free, fun environment for kids in the community to experience the sport for the first time at no cost. A recent session partnered with USA Hockey with a goal to spread the game even further, giving young fans the chance to get closer to the sport they have watched their Stanley Cup champions play.

Why kids are showing up

For most of the kids participating, cheering on the Panthers is what sparked their interest in the first place. And once they get on the ice, the experience speaks for itself.

"I like playing it. It's fun. Like shooting pucks, and I also like checking people into the wall," Sydney Skonik, a young participant, said.

For parents watching from the stands, the moment carries a different kind of weight.

"My son, he loves hockey. He loves the Panthers so much. So here he's learning for the first time to use ice skates and his gloves with the other kids. Super exciting. Super emotional too, because it just makes me happy to see him have fun and like something and want to do something for himself," Sari Mitchell, a parent, said.

The lessons go beyond the game

The program is about more than just hockey skills. Coaches say the ice teaches life lessons that extend far beyond the rink.

"There's so many lessons you can teach. I just think it encapsulates everything — being good teammates and working with others and discipline on the ice. It's just great," Rec Hockey Director, Jamie Allison, said.

A full circle moment for a former Panther

Leading the sessions is Jamie Allison, a former NHL player who spent 11 seasons in the league — including one as a Florida Panther — and now runs the Panthers' youth programs. For him, working with these kids is anything but just a job.

"It's a little bit surreal, to be honest with you. If you had told me three years ago that I would be working for the Panthers down here and running all of the youth programs, I wouldn't have believed it," Allison said.

He says the success of the Panthers organization makes this the perfect time to be part of the program — and any chance to lace up his skates is a bonus.

"This is the most relaxing, non-stressful, fun thing I could do. So I couldn't wait to get on the ice. I don't get to do it very often. Just to be out here with the kids seeing a smile, it makes my day so much better," he said.

He also reflected on what keeps him coming back to these sessions.

"The kids that are brand new to getting on the ice — it's the first time or second time on the ice — just to see them learn something for the first time, and the smile on their face, and then wave at the parents in the stands. I mean, that's why we do it," Allison said.

No boundaries — not even gender

The program is open to all kids, and participant Sydney Skonik had a message for anyone who might be told the sport is not for them.

"Most boys think that girls can't do hockey and do things that boys can, but I don't think that's possible. You should play hockey because it's really fun, and don't listen to others because they can't control what your heart desires," Skonik said.

To find the next Try Hockey for Free session near you, visit nhl.com/panthers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.