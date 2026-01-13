Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
From the Rink to Real Impact: Panthers Fans Turn Game Night Into Holiday Joy

Inside South Florida looked back at a powerful moment of community giving that began on November 26 at Amerant Bank Arena. Florida Panthers fans showed up not only to cheer on their team, but to give back, donating hundreds of toys during a special game-night toy drive in collaboration with WSFL and the Florida Panthers Foundation.

Those donations came full circle on December 11, when toys were delivered to children supported by Kids In Distress and Family Central. The event highlighted how something as simple as a toy can bring confidence, excitement, and hope to children who may otherwise go without during the holidays. For the organizations involved, the day was about more than gifts, it was about dignity, joy, and showing families that their community truly sees them.

Kids In Distress serves more than 20,000 children across South Florida each year through foster care, early childhood education, and family-strengthening programs, making this partnership a natural fit. To learn more or get involved, visit kidinc.org and visit panthersfoundation.org to stay connected with future community initiatives and opportunities to give back.

