Future on Ice: Young Hockey Players Get a Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience at Panthers Winter Classic

The excitement around the NHL Winter Classic extended far beyond the pros, giving South Florida’s youth hockey players an unforgettable moment of their own. Inside South Florida visited the young athletes who had the rare chance to skate on the same ice as the Florida Panthers at loanDepot Park, creating memories that families and players alike say will last a lifetime.

The day was just as thrilling as it was inspiring. Parents and coaches shared how experiences like this motivate kids to work harder, dream bigger, and stay committed to the sport. Panthers alum Serge Paille, now a coach with the Junior Panthers, highlighted how hockey builds discipline, leadership, resilience, and teamwork, while also strengthening the growing hockey culture across South Florida.