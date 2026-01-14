Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaSegmentsCats Catch Up

Actions

Future on Ice: Young Hockey Players Get a Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience at Panthers Winter Classic

Future on Ice: Young Hockey Players Get a Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience at Panthers Winter Classic
Posted

The excitement around the NHL Winter Classic extended far beyond the pros, giving South Florida’s youth hockey players an unforgettable moment of their own. Inside South Florida visited the young athletes who had the rare chance to skate on the same ice as the Florida Panthers at loanDepot Park, creating memories that families and players alike say will last a lifetime.

The day was just as thrilling as it was inspiring. Parents and coaches shared how experiences like this motivate kids to work harder, dream bigger, and stay committed to the sport. Panthers alum Serge Paille, now a coach with the Junior Panthers, highlighted how hockey builds discipline, leadership, resilience, and teamwork, while also strengthening the growing hockey culture across South Florida.

With increased access to practices, community events, and up-close exposure to NHL players, youth hockey in South Florida continues to gain momentum. To learn more about youth programs, teams, and opportunities with the Florida Panthers, visit panthersiceden.com and discover how the next generation is finding its place on the ice.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com