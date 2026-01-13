Hockey History Hits Miami: Panthers vs. Rangers Set for Iconic Winter Classic at loanDepot Park

The countdown was on at Inside South Florida for a once-in-a-lifetime sports moment as the Florida Panthers prepared to take on the New York Rangers in the NHL Winter Classic on January 2. The game unfolded at loanDepot Park, marking the Panthers’ first-ever outdoor game, and with the roof open, no less, right in the heart of Miami.

The Winter Classic is a bucket-list experience for hockey fans, blending tradition with spectacle. This Miami edition leans fully into the city’s identity, transforming the field into a “winter-meets-summer” celebration with beach-inspired elements on one side and icy hockey magic on the other. Players and league officials alike described the event as emotional, nostalgic, and unforgettable, a rare chance to celebrate the sport with family, friends, and a whole new generation of fans under the lights.