Inside the Panthers Ice Dancers: What It Takes to Earn a Spot on the Team

The energy is high and the pressure is on as the Florida Panthers Ice Dancers return for another season, and even the veterans have to re-audition to keep their spot. With 18 dancers last year, the competition remains fierce as they push to bring fresh fire, new energy, and championship-level performances to every game.

From media training and fitness conditioning to mastering hockey knowledge, these dancers do it all, and they’re just as dedicated as the players they perform beside. “You’ve got to love hockey, and you’ve got to love the Panthers,” co-captain Kevin Masa shared. “We’ve been lucky to be here for two back-to-back Stanley Cups… now we’re ready for a third.”

Catch the full feature and see what it takes to join this powerhouse team at NHL.com/Panthers.

