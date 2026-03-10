Matthew Tkachuk reflects on back-to-back Stanley Cup wins and what they mean for his family

Hockey is a family affair for the Tkachuk — and the story of their dynasty is still being written.

Keith "Big Walt" Tkachuk, the patriarch of the family, is a 5-time NHL All-Star, 4-time Olympian, 1996 World Cup winner, and Hall of Famer. But two things eluded him throughout his storied career: a Stanley Cup championship and an Olympic gold medal.

His sons finished the job.

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in consecutive seasons. Then, less than 12 months later, Matthew and his younger brother Brady united in USA uniforms to take gold at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games — completing the family's unfinished business in remarkable fashion.

Handing the Cup to dad

For Matthew, winning the Stanley Cup was about more than personal achievement. When the moment came, he knew exactly what he wanted to do with it.

"My dad was never fortunate to win a cup as a player, but he wouldn't trade in anything for the chance for one of his boys to win it. Hopefully, in his dream world, both of his boys to lift it up one day. So I knew that when I won the first year, especially when I had it, when the families were on the ice, I wanted to bring it and hand it right to him, because without him, our family name would not be on it," Matthew said.

"He's done so much for me and my brother and our whole family. So it was really special. And festivities throughout both summers have been just so incredible to have the whole family around and their memories that like truly last a lifetime," he said.

Looking up to the people beside him

Despite being one of the most decorated active players in the NHL, Matthew says the people he looks up to most are the ones closest to him.

"I look up to those two right there, even though my brother's younger. I mean, that's such an easy guy to look up to. He got married before me. He had a son before I had kids. So he's like an easy person to look up to. And he's such an amazing family man. And my dad's just the best with everything. So I have the two easiest guys to look up to," Matthew said.

The Wingmen Podcast

Whether Brady ends up in a Panthers jersey one day remains to be seen. In the meantime, the Tkachuk brothers are collaborating from Ottawa to South Florida through their podcast, the Wingmen Podcast, available on all platforms.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.