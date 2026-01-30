Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov brings joy to young patients during hospital visits

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander "Sasha" Barkov has been making regular visits to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital for six years, bringing smiles and companionship to young patients during their most challenging times.

The Stanley Cup champion's involvement with the hospital began with a simple desire to give back to the community, with guidance from his agent helping him find the right charitable opportunity.

"I just wanted to do something for the community," Barkov said. "My agent helped me choose the right spot. He didn't really think too long. He said, Joe DiMaggio is the spot. You gotta do something with them."

The decision proved to be the perfect match, with Barkov never questioning his choice over the years. "Ever since, I never thought about this is not the right place," Barkov said. "It was really the right place. And every single year there, it means more and more."

Finding purpose in difficult circumstances

Barkov's favorite aspect of his hospital visits centers on connecting with the children and witnessing the dedicated care they receive from medical staff.

"Just to see the kids there," Barkov said when asked about his favorite part of the visits. "Obviously, it's not the place where they want to be. We get to see them on holidays, which is also not the best place for them to be during the holidays."

Despite the challenging circumstances, he praised the hospital environment and staff for creating the best possible experience for young patients.

"In their situation, I think it is the best place, the way Joe DiMaggio hospital is, and all the workers there," Barkov said. "They do a really good job with them, and they help them as much as possible. They make their days as good as possible every single day."

Bringing games and conversation

During his visits, the Panthers captain focuses on creating positive experiences through interactive activities and meaningful conversations with the children.

"Smiles, joys, and to play some games with them," Barkov said about what he hopes to bring during visits. The visits include discussions about hockey and other sports, creating shared experiences that benefit both the children and Barkov himself.