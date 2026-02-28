Panthers captain Barkov wins King Clancy Trophy, makes seven-figure donation to Joe DiMaggio Hospital

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander "Sasha" Barkov added another accolade to his resume, winning the King Clancy Memorial Trophy following the 2024-2025 season. The award recognizes leadership qualities on and off the ice, honoring a player who has made a significant contribution to his community.

Barkov celebrated the honor the way he knows best — with the pediatric patients at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood.

The party included games, food, caricatures, dance parties, and appearances by Stanley C. Panther and Victory Rat. But the biggest moment of the day was an announcement.

Since 2019, Barkov has donated $1,600 for every goal and $800 for every assist he has scored, raising more than $420,000 for Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. This year, he topped that with a seven-figure donation — and his name will now be attached to the hospital's sports medicine program for players under 18.

A hospital representative made the announcement at the celebration.

"Today is a day that we are celebrating the kindness and generosity of a good friend," CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Catilin Stella, said.

"Well, the world knows Sasha as an elite athlete, and here at Joe DiMaggio, we know him differently. We know him for his heart, and we will proudly add his name, Barkov Sports Medicine, to our U18 program here at Joe DiMaggio. This will complement the work that we do here, and it will allow us to continue to expand our services. We have a leading sports medicine program, and having his name attached to it will allow us to do even greater things," Kelley Morris, President and CEO of the Memorial and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundations, said.

For Barkov, the moment carried a weight that went beyond hockey.

"As a kid in Finland, I dreamed of playing in the NHL, but I never could have dreamed about this moment," Barkov said.

The Panthers captain was visibly emotional after receiving thanks from the children.

"He found me crying for the first time in my life. It means more and more every single time I come here, how much this place means to me. They encouraged me to be a better athlete and better human being with their fight," Barkov said.

Barkov also credited the children at Joe DiMaggio for helping him push through a difficult season.

"During my hard pace this season, especially, it is the Joe DiMaggio kids that I have met over the years that give me the inspiration to push myself and get back as quickly as possible. They're some of my heroes," Barkov said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.