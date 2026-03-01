Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaSegmentsCats Catch Up

Actions

Panthers center Anton Lundell talks soccer, Messi and why hockey never gets boring off the ice

Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell talks soccer, FC Barcelona, meeting Sergio Busquets, and why growing up watching his dad play made him fall in love with hockey.
Panthers center Anton Lundell talks soccer, Messi and why hockey never gets boring off the ice
Posted

Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell may be a Stanley Cup champion, but off the ice, he is just a hockey-loving kid who grew up watching his dad play the game.

Lundell sat down for a quick conversation about life beyond the rink, and it turns out the Finnish center has a soft spot for soccer — specifically FC Barcelona.

When asked what sport he would play if not hockey, Lundell did not hesitate.

"I would play soccer," Lundell said.

He also revealed he has already been to multiple Inter Miami matches and caught a glimpse of Lionel Messi in action as recently as last Saturday. Lundell said he has also met Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets.

As for why he loves hockey, Lundell said the sport has always felt like a natural fit — and a family one.

"I play hockey because it just comes naturally. It's something I just want to do, and I don't get tired of it. It's a lifestyle. My dad also plays. So that must be probably why I fell in love with hockey so early on, but overall, it's just so fun and doesn't get boring," Lundell said.

Lundell and the Florida Panthers are currently defending their Stanley Cup championship title. Keep up with the Florida Panthers by visiting nhl.com/panthers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com