Panthers Defenseman’s Wife, Mom of Four, and Entrepreneur Julie Petry Shares Her Winning Playbook

Florida Panthers fans may recognize the last name, but Julie Petry is much more than “Jeff’s wife.” The mom of four boys, co-founder of a clothing brand, and co-host of a growing NHL podcast stopped by Inside South Florida to share how she juggles it all, and why she’s passionate about giving fans a new window into the hockey world.

Julie says her podcast with co-host Cat Toffoli started as a simple idea: give listeners “a different lens into the NHL.” The show spotlights not just players’ wives and girlfriends, but also executives, league personalities, and even celebrities, all offering candid, behind-the-scenes stories. “We’re more than just hockey wives,” Julie says. “There are so many untold stories.”

That same spirit of reinvention shows up in her league-wide apparel brand, created with close friend Angela Price. The two realized that most team stores didn’t offer stylish, female-focused pieces that fans actually wanted to wear beyond game night. Their line fills that gap and does well in the process. Each purchase gives back to the partnering team’s charity, something Julie says is a non-negotiable part of the mission.

Balancing motherhood, business, and NHL life takes teamwork, she adds. “It’s time management, but also asking for help when you need it.”

South Florida is lucky to have her, and with plenty of home games ahead, she encourages everyone to come cheer on the Panthers.