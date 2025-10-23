Panthers Fans Bring the Energy as Season Kicks Off at Amerant Bank Arena

Hockey season is back, and Florida Panthers fans came ready! Inside South Florida hit the ice (well, almost) at Amerant Bank Arena as the Panthers kicked off their quest for a three-peat.
From fans rocking Stanley Cup bling to first-timers soaking in the excitement, the energy was electric. Their advice for the team? “Play hard, stay healthy — and win!”
Catch the full fan frenzy and opening night highlights by watching the full segment now. For more information, visit NHL.com/Panthers and follow us on Instagram @insidesoflo as we keep up with the Panthers' season.