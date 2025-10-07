Sergei “Bob” Bobrovsky on Faith, Focus, and the Florida Panthers’ Next Chapter

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei “Bob” Bobrovsky sat down with Inside South Florida to reflect on his journey from undrafted hopeful to two-time Stanley Cup champion and how his deep faith continues to guide every step.

A proud Orthodox Christian, Bobrovsky says his success is rooted in gratitude: “Everything I do is for God. I bring all the victories, everything, to His feet. I thank Him for everything I have, my life, my family, my team.”

Despite being one of the NHL’s elite goalies, Bobrovsky remains humble and focused on the joy of the game. “I didn’t dream much about the NHL or winning the Cup, I just played for fun. I’m turning 37, but I’m still a kid inside,” he shared.

Now gearing up for another season, Bobrovsky says the excitement never fades: “It’s about the process, the emotions, the ups and downs, overcoming challenges with your teammates. That’s what makes it special.”