The Stanley Cup Returns to South Florida with Keeper Mario Della-Savia

Inside South Florida got a rare treat as Mario Della-Savia, the Stanley Cup’s official Keeper, stopped by WSFL with the most iconic trophy in sports. After back-to-back wins by the Florida Panthers, South Florida is getting spoiled with repeat celebrations, and the Cup’s whirlwind tour continues.

Della-Savia revealed that the Cup is on the road nearly 330 days a year, making stops around the world and only spending a week or two at the Hockey Hall of Fame for maintenance. This year’s celebrations, he noted, were a little calmer with players settling into family life, but no less special for a team that made history as two-time champions.

The Cup itself, first presented in 1893, carries not just tradition but plenty of wild stories. Fans and players have filled it with everything from hot dogs to meatballs (carefully served in a bowl to protect the silver). And yes—this year’s Cup was even cracked on night one, before being repaired by longtime silversmith Louise St. Jacques in Montreal.

So, what’s next for the Cup? Della-Savia won’t make predictions but says the Panthers “have a chance” at a three-peat. Until then, South Florida fans can savor the moment of seeing their team’s name etched in glory twice.