DIY Pumpkin Ideas for a Mess-Free Halloween

Inside South Florida wrapped up its Hallo-Week celebration with a festive trunk-or-treat special, and host Cameron Dobbs shared easy, mess-free ways to decorate pumpkins without the carving chaos.

Cam showed off a painted Miami Hurricanes pumpkin, proving that team spirit and seasonal flair go hand in hand. Co-host LaMyiah Pearlinia joined in on the fun, adding her own fingerprint ghosts, a quick ten-minute DIY using just acrylic paint and imagination.

For a touch of elegance, Cam demonstrated a pumpkin flower pot made by hollowing out just enough space to hold fresh blooms (with a cup of water inside to keep them alive through the night). And for a keepsake that lasts, she spotlighted a fabric pumpkin craft using real pumpkin stems from Etsy and sentimental fabric — a beautiful way to turn family heirlooms into fall décor.