Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaSegmentsDIY with ISF

Actions

DIY Pumpkin Ideas for a Mess-Free Halloween

DIY Pumpkin Ideas for a Mess-Free Halloween
Posted

Inside South Florida wrapped up its Hallo-Week celebration with a festive trunk-or-treat special, and host Cameron Dobbs shared easy, mess-free ways to decorate pumpkins without the carving chaos.

Cam showed off a painted Miami Hurricanes pumpkin, proving that team spirit and seasonal flair go hand in hand. Co-host LaMyiah Pearlinia joined in on the fun, adding her own fingerprint ghosts, a quick ten-minute DIY using just acrylic paint and imagination.

For a touch of elegance, Cam demonstrated a pumpkin flower pot made by hollowing out just enough space to hold fresh blooms (with a cup of water inside to keep them alive through the night). And for a keepsake that lasts, she spotlighted a fabric pumpkin craft using real pumpkin stems from Etsy and sentimental fabric — a beautiful way to turn family heirlooms into fall décor.

Whether you paint, plant, or personalize, these no-carve ideas are perfect for any Halloween celebration. Watch the full segment and get inspired by following us on social media at @insidesoflo.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com