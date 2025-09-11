Empowering Women at Ladies Empowerment and Action Program

Inside South Florida stopped by LEAP Re-entry Hub, home to the Ladies Empowerment and Action Program (LEAP), to see how this reentry program is helping women transition from incarceration back into their communities.

Executive Director Mahlia Lindquist showed us how LEAP provides job training, resources, and mentorship, while their onsite Dragonfly Thrift Boutique funds the mission and offers employment to graduates of the program.

Board member Radmila Lolly shared why this cause is personal to her, highlighting how LEAP breaks cycles of trauma by supporting women who never got the help they needed as children.