Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaSegmentsEduc8 with Radmila

Actions

Empowering Women at Ladies Empowerment and Action Program

Empowering Women at Ladies Empowerment and Action Program
Posted
and last updated

Inside South Florida stopped by LEAP Re-entry Hub, home to the Ladies Empowerment and Action Program (LEAP), to see how this reentry program is helping women transition from incarceration back into their communities.

Executive Director Mahlia Lindquist showed us how LEAP provides job training, resources, and mentorship, while their onsite Dragonfly Thrift Boutique funds the mission and offers employment to graduates of the program.

Board member Radmila Lolly shared why this cause is personal to her, highlighting how LEAP breaks cycles of trauma by supporting women who never got the help they needed as children.

Watch the full segment to tour the boutique, see how shopping here empowers women, and learn how you can support at leapforladies.org. Visit the Dragonfly Thrift Boutique at 5815 SW 68th St.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com