Fill the Void Rescues Stray Cats Across South Florida

Friend of the show, Radmila Lolly visited Inside South Florida once more with guest Madeline Williams, founder of Fill the Void Animal Rescue, to talk about their mission to rescue stray cats across South Florida. What began with one rescued litter has grown into a community-driven effort focused on adoption, fostering, and trap-neuter-release programs to reduce the stray cat population.

The duo also shared how anyone can get involved, from volunteering time and donating supplies, to helping with neighborhood TNR initiatives. Madeline emphasized the importance of not “kitnapping” kittens from their mothers too soon, and instead waiting for the mom to return before stepping in.

Watch the full segment to see how Fill the Void is making a difference for South Florida’s cats. For more information and resources, visit FillTheVoidRescue.com and follow Radmila on Instagram @RadmilaLolly or visit RadmilaLolly.com.

