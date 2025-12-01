Radmila Lolly Teases New Heist Trilogy and Introduces Its Mysterious Heroine

Author and performer Radmila Lolly returned to Inside South Florida to share an early look at her upcoming book Life’s a Bridge, a high-octane heist story blending the slick strategy of Ocean’s 11 with the illusion-filled world of Now You See Me. At the center of the trilogy is Karina, a brilliant and unpredictable mastermind whose schemes and heartbreaks drive the story.

Lolly describes the series as a three-book puzzle, each installment revealing another layer of Karina’s elaborate plan. Fans will have to follow the entire trilogy to uncover the final twist.

In a surprise moment on the show, the character herself, Karina, made an appearance, stepping into the studio with the same bold, enigmatic energy she brings to the page. Known as a strategic genius who treats life like a chessboard, Karina offered a glimpse into her worldview, hinting at the emotional stakes behind her heists and the lessons woven into her journey.