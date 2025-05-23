Fizz & Matcha Brings a Sparkling Twist to Miami’s Matcha Scene at Smorgasburg

Miami’s Smorgasburg is known for bold bites and innovative flavors, and this weekend, one local vendor is making waves with a refreshing take on tea. Fizz & Matcha, co-founded by Linnette Lopez Torres, is shaking up the beverage game with fizzy, floral, and fun matcha creations. Linnette stepped into the Inside South Florida kitchen to show off one of their most buzzworthy drinks: the Iced Lychee Rose Matcha Latte.

Fizz & Matcha stands out for their unique use of carbonated water to give traditional matcha drinks a sparkling twist. “We introduced a carbonated matcha drink as our main concept. The idea is to make it fizz and make it sparkle by combining carbonated water with matcha,” Linnette explained.

At this weekend’s Smorgasburg Miami, Fizz & Matcha will be serving:



Iced Lychee Rose Matcha Latte – layered with lychee syrup, milk, and rose cold foam

– layered with lychee syrup, milk, and rose cold foam Mango Sticky Rice Matcha Latte – a new tropical-inspired creation debuting for the first time

– a new tropical-inspired creation debuting for the first time Their signature carbonated matchas – bubbly, vibrant, and perfect for South Florida heat

For Linnette, matcha is more than a trendy beverage; it’s a lifestyle. “I used to drink coffee, but it gave me anxiety. Matcha does the opposite. It keeps you calm and alert. It just works better for me,” she said. “I really got into matcha and how it's grown and how specific and meticulous the process is.”

Whether you’re a matcha loyalist or a first-timer, this weekend’s lineup is the perfect chance to sip something new and snap that perfect green-hued photo for the 'gram.

You can find Fizz & Matcha at Smorgasburg Miami on Saturdays and Sundays from 12–8pm, or follow their Instagram: @fizzandmatcha.