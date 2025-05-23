Haute Gala Kicks Off Miami Swim Week with Style, Inclusivity, and a Touch of Parisian Glamour

Miami Swim Week 2025 officially begins May 28, but the runway celebrations are heating up early thanks to Haute Gala, a standout fashion event celebrating its one-year anniversary this year. Taking place on May 27, Haute Gala promises a luxurious, high-energy kickoff to the world’s premier swim and resort wear week, spotlighting over a dozen bold and inclusive designers.

At the helm of Haute Gala are co-founders Kelvin Atwater and Marissa DuBois, a dynamic duo blending industry experience and personal inspiration. “It's very much all hands on deck right now. We’re staying in the moment and enjoying it,” Kelvin said. “ We get to host people we know and also create relationships.”

Kelvin, a modeling industry veteran, credits Marissa, a prominent runway model and viral sensation, for being the driving force behind Haute Gala. “She was the inspo behind the whole gala,” he said. “We want to see changes that make the industry more inclusive, more fun, and that give it more of a luxury experience.”

For Marissa, launching Haute Gala meant stepping into a leadership role with purpose. “Being a model is already a lot of pressure, and now I’m being thrust into this new role, working on a team and putting on our own show. But I love it,” she said. “What we’re trying to do is bring the fun and sexiness of Miami Swim Week, while merging it with the professionalism and tradition of New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.”

The event’s fashion lineup features over a dozen women-owned, minority-owned, and sustainably minded swim and resort wear brands. “We are working with quite a few minimal bikinis. We also have a lot of bold prints that are going to be hitting the runway. We even have a pin up collection,” said Marissa.

As Miami’s fashion scene continues to evolve, Haute Gala is helping shape its runway identity—balancing tropical flair with high-fashion sophistication. “It’s hard to have high fashion in Miami because it’s all about being lightweight and sexy. But it’s on the rise, especially with a lot of influencers coming in from New York,” added Kelvin.

Haute Gala takes place on May 27. For tickets and more information, visit their Instagram:@hautegala.