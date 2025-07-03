Hot Looks & Cool Confidence: Summer Style Tips from Matt Dillon and the Debut of “The MD Effect”

South Florida’s heat is rising, and so is the fashion! Inside South Florida welcomed back celebrity stylist Matt Dillon for a sizzling summer style segment featuring wearable looks, light fabrics, bold colors, and big news, Matt is officially joining the ISF team as a bi-weekly contributor with his new segment, The MD Effect.

In this episode, Matt showcases bold colors, breezy fabrics, and standout accessories that are perfect for South Florida’s heat. From flowy pants with skirt appeal, to breathable tailored suits, to flirty minis paired with affordable statement bags—these looks are made to turn heads without breaking the bank.

To top off the segment, Matt announced his new role as Inside South Florida’s official fashion forecaster. “The MD Effect” will air every other week, spotlighting seasonal trends, style hacks, and even budget challenges like creating full looks for under $50.

“I'm also excited to take it out there, introduce you all to designers, local talent, and really hit the road together. Let’s go to H&M, drop 50 bucks, see what we can find, and challenge ourselves to show viewers what’s possible,” Matt said.