How Your Handbag Reflects Your Personality: Let’s Bag It Brings Bold Style to South Florida

Inside South Florida sat down with fashion expert Matt Dillon and the stylish mother-daughter duo from Let’s Bag It to explore how your purse can reflect your personality. From effortless It-girls to vintage lovers, there’s a bag for everyone.

From edgy glam to effortless chic, they break down how your bag can express your vibe and share this season’s biggest trends (hello, chain straps and scarf accents!). Whether you’re headed to a concert, a date night, or the Panthers game, there’s a bag to match your mood.