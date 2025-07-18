Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaFranchisesFashion Forward

Actions

How Your Handbag Reflects Your Personality: Let’s Bag It Brings Bold Style to South Florida

How Your Handbag Reflects Your Personality: Let’s Bag It Brings Bold Style to South Florida
Posted
and last updated

Inside South Florida sat down with fashion expert Matt Dillon and the stylish mother-daughter duo from Let’s Bag It to explore how your purse can reflect your personality. From effortless It-girls to vintage lovers, there’s a bag for everyone.

From edgy glam to effortless chic, they break down how your bag can express your vibe and share this season’s biggest trends (hello, chain straps and scarf accents!). Whether you’re headed to a concert, a date night, or the Panthers game, there’s a bag to match your mood.

Don’t miss this fun and fashionable segment now. Let’s Bag It may be based in New York, but their accessories are accessible to all. Customers can shop via Instagram, @letsbagit, or their website at letsbagitonline.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com