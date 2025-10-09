Meet Lila Nikole: The Miami Designer Behind Super Bowl Looks and Carnival Magic

From the Super Bowl halftime stage to the streets of Miami Carnival, designer Lila Nikole has dressed some of the biggest moments in pop culture, from Shakira’s unforgettable halftime costumes to this year’s vibrant Carnival creations.

A proud Miami native with Puerto Rican roots, Lila brings her heritage to every design. Her latest Carnival piece, “Anacaona,” honors the Taíno tribe leader of the same name. “I wanted to create something that celebrated my ancestry and made women feel strong,” she says.

Each piece is handcrafted, from hand-cut feathers to meticulously placed gems, taking countless hours of care. But for Lila, the effort pays off the moment she sees women dancing in her designs: “They’re glowing, they feel beautiful. That’s the best reward.”