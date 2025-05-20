South Florida Fashion Academy Celebrates 4 Years of Creativity and Career Readiness

From dazzling runway looks to dual-enrollment diplomas, the South Florida Fashion Academy (SFFA) is celebrating four years of preparing students to thrive in the fashion industry and beyond.

Founder Taj McGill returned to Inside South Florida alongside a few standout students to mark the milestone and share what’s next for this one-of-a-kind educational program based in the 954.

“Time flies when you're having fun,” said McGill. “We are excited about embarking on our fifth year, but we're also so grateful for the monumental movement that we created throughout these four years.”

SFFA offers high school students hands-on experience in fashion, beauty, and business while integrating industry-relevant curriculum including sustainable fashion, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurship. And it’s not just about the runway. Students are dual-enrolled in college courses, often graduating with both a diploma and an associate’s degree.

When asked about her future, senior student Alyssa shared how the program has shaped: “It’s going to be a challenge, but a fun one. I’m going to FIU to study architecture. It’s been a stressful year, but my time at the school has really prepared me for college, especially since I’ve been doing dual enrollment. I’m actually just one semester away from earning my AA.”

Students Kyla and Isis, rising juniors, agreed that the program pushes them creatively and professionally.

“As someone who wants to go into the fashion industry, I feel like the school really prepares me for what it would be like to attend a fashion school. They’re tough on you, so you get a real sense of what it’s like. And by the time you actually go, you’re already used to it,” said Kyla. “I think it's prepared me to work through the stress and keep pushing.” added Isis.

As SFFA looks ahead to its fifth year, McGill is focused on growth, adding new programs, expanding partnerships, and keeping students aligned with industry trends. The academy is backed by an advisory board that helps keep the curriculum fresh and career-relevant.

“We also want to prepare our students for life after graduation. Many of them go off to college, while others enter the workforce. We want to make sure they’re equipped with all the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.,” said McGill.

The academy’s school year culminates with a can’t-miss event: the End-of-Year Fashion Show and Portfolio Review, happening May 30. Students will present their original designs from concept to creation, with each collection reflecting a unique creative voice.

Parents looking to enroll their child in the next generation of fashion leaders can learn more atSouthFloridaFashionAcademy.com.