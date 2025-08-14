Make a Splash Before Summer Ends at Tidal Cove

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JW Marriot Turnberry Resort and Spa. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Tidal Cove at JW Marriott Turnberry is saying goodbye to summer in style with its End of Summer Splash, happening August 16–17. Guests can enjoy beverage activations, bounce houses, face painting for the kids, and plenty of fun in the sun.

Families can explore the park’s slides, pools, and newest venue, Surf House Loft, or adults can unwind at the 18+ Oasis VIP pool with luxury cabanas and dedicated service.