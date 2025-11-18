Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaSegmentsFoodie Friends

Actions

A Fall Twist on a Classic: Mushroom Bruschetta for Your Thanksgiving Table

A Fall Twist on a Classic: Mushroom Bruschetta for Your Thanksgiving Table
Posted

Thanksgiving is almost here, and Concerned Cook Aymara Lucero is back in the ISF kitchen with a cozy new dish you can add to your holiday spread. This time, she’s giving the classic bruschetta an autumn makeover with a one-pan mushroom version that looks elegant but is incredibly simple to make.

Using toasted buttered baguette slices as the base, Aymara sautés a mix of mushrooms with shallots, rosemary, and butter until tender and aromatic. The result is a warm, savory topping perfect for serving as guests arrive, which works as a richer, seasonal alternative to chips and dip. A creamy dollop of burrata brings everything together for a crowd-pleasing starter.

For more of Aymara’s recipes and cooking tips, follow her on social media at @concernedcook.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com