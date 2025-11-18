A Fall Twist on a Classic: Mushroom Bruschetta for Your Thanksgiving Table

Thanksgiving is almost here, and Concerned Cook Aymara Lucero is back in the ISF kitchen with a cozy new dish you can add to your holiday spread. This time, she’s giving the classic bruschetta an autumn makeover with a one-pan mushroom version that looks elegant but is incredibly simple to make.

Using toasted buttered baguette slices as the base, Aymara sautés a mix of mushrooms with shallots, rosemary, and butter until tender and aromatic. The result is a warm, savory topping perfect for serving as guests arrive, which works as a richer, seasonal alternative to chips and dip. A creamy dollop of burrata brings everything together for a crowd-pleasing starter.