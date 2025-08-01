Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaFranchisesFoodie Friends

Actions

Chef Christian Pays Tribute to His Late Father with Freddy’s Burgers

Chef Christian Pays Tribute to His Late Father with Freddy’s Burgers
Posted
and last updated

Chef Christian Barruos-Brens is back on Inside South Florida, and this time, he’s bringing the heat with his brand-new concept: Freddy’s Burgers. Named in honor of his late father, Freddy, the smashburger concept is a full-on flavor tribute and celebration with a Miami twist.

From a signature guava bacon jam to golden house sauce and locally crafted buns, these burgers are anything but ordinary. Watch the full segment to see Chef Christian break down what makes each one special. And yes, there’s plenty of taste testing involved.

You can follow Chef Christian on Instagram at @ChefChristianLLC and find Freddy’s Burgers at @EatFreddysBurgers.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com