Chef Paul Shares Easy Ways to Elevate Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

Thanksgiving leftovers don’t have to mean eating the same plate for a week, not when Chef Paul is in the kitchen. Back on Inside South Florida, the chef demonstrated three creative ways to transform classic holiday dishes into something totally new.

He started with the star of the holiday table: turkey. Instead of reheating slices, Chef Paul dipped leftover turkey in gravy, layered it with smoked gouda, and turned it into a sizzling grilled turkey melt. A few minutes on each side and the result was a crispy, cheesy upgrade that puts plain leftovers to shame.

Next, he tackled mashed potatoes, turning them into a cozy mashed potato soup. With onions, peppers, mushrooms, stock, and a scoop of leftover mash stirred in, the soup thickens naturally and finishes with a hint of smoked Gouda for richness.

Finally, Chef Paul showed how to remix mac and cheese into a “mac and cheese cocktail,” scooping it into a dish and topping it with langoustine lobster, gravy, and scallions, turning a simple side into a decadent treat.