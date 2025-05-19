Flavor-Packed and Earth-Friendly: Mushroom Tacos for Earth Month

In celebration of Earth Month, Inside South Florida welcomed Aymara Lucero, the Concerned Cook, who shared a simple, sustainable recipe that’s big on flavor: mushroom tacos.

“Mushrooms are a very sustainable crop,” Aymara explained. “I’ve actually grown them at home. There are a lot of mushrooms that grow in Florida, so you can find them at farmers markets. Many people also grow mushrooms indoors.”

Her recipe spotlights locally sourced ingredients like Florida-grown arugula and shallots, paired with low-carb tortillas and a mix of sautéed mushrooms. “This is a mix of different kinds of mushrooms, but you can use your favorite kind,” she noted, adding that baby bellas or white mushrooms are a great place to start for beginners.

The secret to bold mushroom flavor? “The key to cooking mushrooms is the seasoning,” Aymara advised. She used garlic powder, rosemary, salt, and shallots, encouraging viewers to tailor the spices to their own taste. “You can season them however you like because they’ll absorb whatever flavor you add to them.”

Once the mushrooms are soft and caramelized—after about five minutes on the stove—they’re ready to be layered into the tacos. Aymara builds hers with a bed of arugula, sautéed mushrooms, and a topping of goat cheese, though she encourages viewers to get creative: “You can add Florida avocado, which is also grown locally, as well as tomatoes and peppers. You can really make it your own, depending on what you like.”

The result is a plant-forward, nutrient-rich, and easy-to-make taco that’s done in under 10 minutes. “They’re very savory, so for people who aren’t used to eating mushrooms, they’re actually quite meaty and filling. Plus, they have a lot of health benefits, making this a great way to introduce them into your diet,” she added.

For more Earth Month inspiration and sustainable recipes, follow Concerned Cook on social media, @ConcernedCook.