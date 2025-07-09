Freshen Up Your Summer Menu with a Simple Radish Salad from Aymara Lucero

Lifestyle chef and social media culinary creator Aymara Lucero joined Inside South Florida to share a light and refreshing summer recipe that might just change how people feel about radishes. Known for her inventive, approachable cooking style, Aymara walked through the steps of making a vibrant radish salad, complete with creamy avocado, a zesty vinaigrette, and seasonal toppings.

Radishes often go overlooked in the produce aisle, but Aymara highlighted their benefits: they’re hydrating, low in calories, and bring a satisfying crunch. For this salad, she used the classic pink radishes commonly found at grocery stores, sliced thinly to form the base.

To balance the earthy flavor of radishes, Aymara added half an avocado, sliced and fanned over the top. For added color and sweetness, she sprinkled in a handful of peas and topped the dish with crumbled goat cheese, which adds a creamy texture to contrast with the crispness of the radish. Green onions provided a sharp finishing touch.

The vinaigrette was a simple homemade mix of two tablespoons of olive oil, one tablespoon of whole grain mustard, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. The oil and mustard are whisked until emulsified, then drizzled over the salad to tie everything together.

The dish is easy to customize: substitute feta for goat cheese, or add your own seasonal vegetables to make it your own. Aymara encourages home cooks to treat her recipes as a base to build on with the flavors they love most.