Quick & Festive Halloween Snacks with Foodie Aymara Lucero

No Halloween bash is complete without some spooky snacks, and Inside South Florida’s foodie friend Aymara Lucero brought the perfect trio of quick and festive recipes for every type of celebration.

First up: Mini Hot Dog Mummies, made with store-bought croissant dough wrapped around hot dogs and baked to golden perfection. Add edible candy eyes (secured with ketchup or mustard) for a fun and kid-friendly touch.

Next, Aymara shared a crowd-pleasing Pumpkin Cheese Dip: a creamy blend of cream cheese, pumpkin purée, and cheddar, seasoned with garlic and salt for that savory fall flavor. Serve it in a mini cauldron for the ultimate Halloween presentation.

Finally, for dinner parties, Aymara cooked up a dish as colorful as it is comforting. This festive Halloween pasta features orange and green noodles, sautéed orange bell peppers, and garlic-infused olive oil.

Each recipe takes under 20 minutes to make, proving that Halloween treats don’t have to be tricky. For more fun food ideas, follow @ConcernedCook on social media.

