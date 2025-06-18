Sushi, Vinyl, and Vibes: Inside Queen Miami’s Spirited Sushi Class Experience

The Inside South Florida studio transformed into a sushi counter as Chef Max Kamakura from Queen Miami brought his signature energy, fresh ingredients, and culinary creativity to showcase what’s become one of the city’s most vibrant culinary experiences: the Thursday night sushi class.

From crispy seaweed to premium cuts of hamachi, king salmon, bluefin tuna, and even luxurious touches like Japanese uni and caviar, Chef Kamakura walked viewers through the art of making the perfect hand roll—and why the experience is best enjoyed in person.

“Hand roll is the type of thing you usually don’t order for the table,” he explained. “You want to have a hand roll while sitting in front of the chef, as the chef can give it to you right away, and you can have that crispy sensation.”

Chef Kamakura didn’t just teach technique, he made it a vibe. With curated vinyl records playing everything from The Rolling Stones to Marvin Gaye, the sushi class at Queen Miami goes far beyond a typical cooking course. It’s a hands-on happy hour where guests sip, roll, laugh, and learn.

“The name of the restaurant is Queen, and it’s a beautiful, gorgeous kind of theater. Plus, we do a few types of shows during the service, which we really enjoy.”

Guests can book the experience, enjoy live performances during dinner service, or simply come to enjoy the upscale ambiance and dynamic hospitality that Queen is known for.

Want to roll like a pro or just soak up the sushi-and-vinyl experience for yourself? Head to Queen Miami for an unforgettable night that’s part class, part concert, and all vibes.