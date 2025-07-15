This High-Protein Summer Dip Is About to Be Your New Obsession

Cottage cheese is having a major moment, and Inside South Florida’s foodie friend Aymara Lucero is here to show us why! Whether you love it or are still on the fence, this easy, customizable savory cottage cheese dip might just win you over. It’s packed with protein, super refreshing for summer, and perfect for a post-pool snack or healthy school lunch option.

Here’s how to make it:

All you need is a food processor and a few fresh ingredients:

1 container of cottage cheese (reduced fat or full fat depending on your creaminess preference)

(reduced fat or full fat depending on your creaminess preference) Olive oil (for flavor and texture)

(for flavor and texture) 4 cloves of garlic (or to taste)

(or to taste) Salt and pepper

Juice of one lemon (about two generous squeezes)

Blend everything until it’s creamy and silky. Think whipped feta vibes, but with a lighter, protein-packed twist.

Serve it with:

Homemade pita chips : Just slice your favorite pita (whole grain for extra fiber), brush or spray lightly with olive oil, and bake at 375°F or pop in the air fryer for 10 minutes until golden and crispy.

: Just slice your favorite pita (whole grain for extra fiber), brush or spray lightly with olive oil, and bake at 375°F or pop in the air fryer for 10 minutes until golden and crispy. Fresh cucumber slices: Perfect for dipping and keeping things cool in the summer heat.

This dip is refreshing, zesty, and surprisingly addictive. Bonus? It’s a total hit with kids and grown-ups alike.