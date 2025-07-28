A Dazzling New Era of Entertainment Sets Sail Aboard Star Princess

Princess Cruises is raising the curtain on a bold new chapter of onboard entertainment with Meridian, a cinematic and immersive theatrical experience debuting on its newest ship, the Star Princess. Inside South Florida’s Entertaintment Insider, Ariel Cipolla, got a first look during rehearsals held at Nova Southeastern University, and the production is nothing short of spectacular.

The Star Princess builds on the legacy of the Sun Princess with a fresh identity all her own. Along with cutting-edge ship design and amenities, the entertainment programming is also evolving. At the heart of this evolution is Meridian, a high-energy, emotionally rich show featuring an original score, contemporary musical favorites, and breathtaking visuals.

Set in the most technologically advanced theater ever built for Princess Cruises, Meridian blends large-scale production value with intimate storytelling. The costumes are eye-catching, the choreography is electrifying, and the experience is designed not just to be watched, but felt. Princess Cruises aims to create a sense of community and connection with guests, allowing them to feel immersed and emotionally moved.

The creative force behind the show, Black Skull Creative, brings global entertainment experience to the project. Known for producing show-stopping spectacles around the world, the team has crafted something tailor-made for Princess’ international audience.

In addition to redefining onboard entertainment, Princess is investing in the future of the performing arts through a new partnership with Nova Southeastern University. By offering students access to professional rehearsals, career panels, and masterclasses, the cruise line is cultivating the next generation of dancers, singers, and performers.