A Heartfelt Farewell: Acapulco Wraps with Love, Laughter, and Legacy

As the sun sets on Acapulco, the beloved Apple TV+ comedy series closes out its fourth and final season, bringing a heartfelt end to a story that has captivated audiences worldwide. Inside South Florida was on the scene at the Miami premiere, where stars Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon reflected on the legacy of the show and what this final chapter means to them.

Since its debut, Acapulco has stood out for its charm, humor, and cultural authenticity. Eugenio Derbez, who both stars in and executive produces the series, made it a mission to showcase the vibrant and joyful side of Mexican life, far beyond the stereotypes too often portrayed in mainstream media. Through the colorful lens of 1980s Acapulco, the show celebrates family, ambition, and love in a resort setting that once represented the height of Mexican glamour.

Balancing two languages and two worlds was not without challenges. Derbez shared that finding the right mix of English and Spanish dialogue was crucial to keeping the series grounded and relatable while also making it accessible to international audiences. The result? A bilingual show that resonates deeply with viewers across borders while staying true to its cultural roots.

Enrique Arrizon, who portrays young Máximo, has grown alongside his character. As the series wraps, Arrizon described the farewell as bittersweet, likening it to graduating from college after four years of shared meals, long days on set, and countless memories with castmates who became like family.

With its final episodes, Acapulco delivers a message of joy, connection, and community, qualities that reflect not only its characters but the spirit of Latin culture. As Derbez explained, the show is a rare gem that the whole family can watch together in an era dominated by dark, mature content.

From the laughs to the life lessons, Acapulco has left a mark on television and on the hearts of its viewers.

Season 4 of Acapulco is now streaming on Apple TV+.