Anansi TV Extends Third Horizon’s Mission Beyond the Festival

Inside South Florida welcomed Justen Blaize, co-founder of Third Horizon, the team behind Anansi TV, the new digital initiative from the creators of the Third Horizon Film Festival. Designed as a dedicated space for Caribbean and diaspora stories, the platform takes the festival’s mission beyond its four-day run, giving audiences year-round access to films that spark dialogue and spotlight authentic voices.

More than just a streaming service, Anansi TV functions like a curated gallery, a place for viewers to experience art on its own terms and for filmmakers to find community, exposure, and empowerment. It’s about creating visibility while also building connections across borders.