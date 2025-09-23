Anansi TV Extends Third Horizon’s Mission Beyond the Festival

Inside South Florida welcomed Justen Blaize, co-founder of Third Horizon, the team behind Anansi TV, the new digital initiative from the creators of the Third Horizon Film Festival. Designed as a dedicated space for Caribbean and diaspora stories, the platform takes the festival’s mission beyond its four-day run, giving audiences year-round access to films that spark dialogue and spotlight authentic voices.
More than just a streaming service, Anansi TV functions like a curated gallery, a place for viewers to experience art on its own terms and for filmmakers to find community, exposure, and empowerment. It’s about creating visibility while also building connections across borders.
Want to explore these powerful stories? Head to anansi.tv. It’s free to sign up and start watching now. And catch the full Inside South Florida segment for the deeper conversation.