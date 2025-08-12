Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bad Guys Are Back in Action With a Twist

Our favorite crew of reformed villains returns in Bad Guys 2, but a mysterious new adversary could ruin their good guy streak. Packed with action and laughs, it’s a family-friendly adventure perfect for a weekend movie trip.

To celebrate the release, Ariel Cipolla joined Cameron Dobbs on the Inside South Florida couch for a playful “Real or Fake” headline game with some surprising results.

Watch the full segment to see who came out on top and get the inside scoop on the film. Catch Bad Guys 2 in theaters now, and find more at WSFLTV.com.

