Broadway icon Seth Rudetsky brings social justice message to South Florida concert February 22

Broadway icon Seth Rudetsky will bring his message of social justice through music to South Florida this Sunday, performing alongside Tony Award winner Lillias White and Broadway star Ariel Jacobs at the David Posnack JCC.

The concert, titled "Speaking Up in Every Key," takes place February 22 at 3 p.m. as part of the JCC's Overlap program, which aims to bring diverse communities together through shared cultural experiences.

Combining Art with Social Justice

Rudetsky, known for his YouTube presence and Broadway performances, has long used his platform to advocate for social causes through music and storytelling.

"I've always really loved to combine art with social justice," Rudetsky said.

Following the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Rudetsky and his husband organized "What the World Needs Now Is Love," a recording featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, and Idina Menzel.

After October 7, Rudetsky formed the Jewish Broadway Alliance, focusing on combining Jewish advocacy with artistic expression.

"I got to focus more on Jewish stuff too," Rudetsky said. "So I formed the Jewish Broadway Alliance. It's yet another kind of interest of mine that I'm really trying to add social justice and art together."

The Overlap Program Mission

Lesley Wechter, Assistant Marketing Director for the David Posnack JCC, explained the Overlap's community-building approach.

"The Overlap is a community initiative that brings people together from different backgrounds through shared cultural experience," she said. "Our mission is to create experiences to build community, challenge stereotypes, and open people's hearts and minds to how we are all really similar more than we are apart."

The program creates spaces for difficult conversations and genuine human connection across different backgrounds.

Diverse Performance Lineup

The concert features performers from various cultural backgrounds, embodying the Overlap program's mission. Lillias White, Tony Award winner and co-founder of Black Theatre United, will perform songs from "Dreamgirls" and "Funny Girl."

Ariel Jacobs, who is Filipino and Jewish, started on Broadway in "Aladdin" and Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights," and will perform "A Whole New World."

"So I feel there's a lot of communities coming together," Rudetsky said.

Rudetsky also mentioned his current involvement with the National Immigration Law Center, adding another layer to the evening's social justice themes.

Performance Details

The concert promises "non-stop Broadway belting" combined with stories about community building and social change.

Tickets are available at dpjcc.org for the February 22 performance at the David Posnack JCC.

